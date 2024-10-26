Watch: US elections: Who are Trump and Harris appealing to?

The View from Washington: Who are Trump and Harris appealing to?

In the third episode of The View from Washington, as the campaigning in the US elections heats up, we look at the gender divide among supporters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the ethnic groups they have been targeting, campaigns in the “swing States”, and more.

We also analyse the IMF’s report on world economy as well as their forecast for India.

Presentation, direction: Sriram Lakshman

Editing: Kanishkaa Balachandran