GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: US elections: Who are Trump and Harris appealing to?

The View from Washington: Who are Trump and Harris appealing to?
| Video Credit: The Hindu

We also analyse the IMF’s report on world economy as well as their forecast for India.

Updated - October 26, 2024 01:47 pm IST

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman

In the third episode of The View from Washington, as the campaigning in the US elections heats up, we look at the gender divide among supporters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the ethnic groups they have been targeting, campaigns in the “swing States”, and more.

We also analyse the IMF’s report on world economy as well as their forecast for India.

Also read: Indian Americans can be the margin of victory in key states: U.S. Democrat Pramila Jayapal

Presentation, direction: Sriram Lakshman

Editing: Kanishkaa Balachandran

Published - October 26, 2024 01:32 pm IST

Related Topics

US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS / USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.