Watch: Typhoon Yagi sweeps Vietnam; death toll rises

In Vietnam’s Phu Tho province, a steel bridge over the engorged Red River collapsed on September 9th, as the region faced the devastating impact of Typhoon Yagi.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed a lorry plunging into the river

The number of people dead after Typhoon Yagi swept through northern Vietnam has risen to 143, while 58 people were missing, the government said on September 11

Around 2,10,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed

Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian country in decades.

It made landfall on September 5th, with winds of up to 149 kph

Despite the weakening of the typhoon, the rains have continued and water levels in rivers remain dangerously high.

On September 8th, a landslide killed six people including an infant and injured nine others in Sa Pa town, a popular trekking base

Municipal workers along with Army and police were engaged in clearing the uprooted trees, fallen billboards and toppled electricity poles

Before hitting Vietnam, Yagi caused at least 20 deaths in the Philippines last week and four deaths in southern China.

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Jude Weston