Watch | TikTok turns one

Getting your "60 seconds of fame" hasn't been more achievable than it is today. Short-video making apps let people show off their talents with the click of a button.

The Chinese app Tik Tok is the most recent addition to this trend. It lets you create and share short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos. The app has succesfully completed a year since its release.

India is Tik Tok's largest user base with nearly 300 million users. Despite the fact that citizens love it, authorities aren't too happy with it.

The then-viral Nillu Nillu Challenge caused a fight between two groups in Malappuram, Kerala, in the initial months of the app's release. It resulted in eight people being injured.

The platform is often misused, with people doing dangerous stunts. The Madras High Court ordered a ban on the app across the country in April, 2019 and the app was removed from Apple and Android app stores. But the ban was soon revoked on conditions of strict community guidelines. Those under 13 years of age aren’t permitted to use the app.

