Watch | The Taliban regime and Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis

04 January 2022 11:42 IST

A video explainer on how bad the humanitarian situation is in Afghanistan and whether the war is over.

For Afghanistan, 2021 was one of the watershed years in its history. After 20 years of war, the U.S. pulled back its troops from Afghanistan, which led to the return of the Taliban to power.

Several countries have suspended or substantially cut aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. The country is now on the brink of a humanitarian disaster.

Reporting: Stanly Johny

Voiceover and Production: K Rajashree Das