Watch | The return of the Boeing 737 MAX

A video on the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft which is making a return to passenger service.

The Federal Aviation Administration of the U.S., on November 18, signed an order that cleared the way for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to return to passenger service.

This follows the global grounding of the jets after two crashes in five months that claimed 346 lives.

The first was the 13-minute flight of Indonesia’s Lion Air Flight 610, on October 29, 2018, that ended in the Java Sea. The second was an Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 which was airborne for six minutes before a hard impact in the countryside in Ethiopia on March 10, 2019.

The over 100-year-old aerospace company, Boeing scrambled to find remedies to the core issues involving design, certification and operation processes