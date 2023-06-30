Watch | Text and Context | What does the Wagner Group’s mutiny mean for Vladimir Putin?

June 30, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin avoided bloodshed by cutting a deal with the Wagner mercenaries who challenged the country’s defence establishment and set off a march towards Moscow, but the whole drama also made him look and exposed chinks in his authority at a time when the country is fighting a prolonged war in Ukraine.

The Hindu’s Foreign Affairs editor Stanly Johny explains what this uprising means for Putin, Russia and the trajectory of the war with Ukraine.

Host: Sonikka Loganathan

Guest: Stanly Johny

Production: Sonikka Loganathan

Ideation: Sonikka Loganathan and Stanly Johny