Watch | Text and Context | What does the Wagner Group’s mutiny mean for Vladimir Putin?

Stanly Johny explains what this uprising means for Putin, Russia and the trajectory of the war with Ukraine

June 30, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin avoided bloodshed by cutting a deal with the Wagner mercenaries who challenged the country’s defence establishment and set off a march towards Moscow, but the whole drama also made him look and exposed chinks in his authority at a time when the country is fighting a prolonged war in Ukraine.

The Hindu’s Foreign Affairs editor Stanly Johny explains what this uprising means for Putin, Russia and the trajectory of the war with Ukraine.

Host: Sonikka Loganathan

Guest: Stanly Johny

Production: Sonikka Loganathan

Ideation: Sonikka Loganathan and Stanly Johny 

