Watch | Text and Context | What does the Wagner Group’s mutiny mean for Vladimir Putin?

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin avoided bloodshed by cutting a deal with the Wagner mercenaries who challenged the country’s defence establishment and set off a march towards Moscow, but the whole drama also made him look and exposed chinks in his authority at a time when the country is fighting a prolonged war in Ukraine.
The Hindu’s Foreign Affairs editor Stanly Johny explains what this uprising means for Putin, Russia and the trajectory of the war with Ukraine.
Host: Sonikka Loganathan
Guest: Stanly Johny
Production: Sonikka Loganathan
Ideation: Sonikka Loganathan and Stanly Johny
COMMents
SHARE