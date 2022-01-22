Watch | Spectacular rice terrace fields of Vietnam

22 January 2022 16:17 IST

A video on one of the most extraordinary landscaped sites in Southeast Asia

Mu Cang Chai is home to spectacular rice terrace fields. They were a favourite tourist destination in Vietnam, before the pandemic struck.

These terraces lie up to 1,000 metres above sea level. They mostly belong to the Hmongs, a minority group who make up most of the area's population. They created these rice fields in the mountains as a means to survive.

