World

Watch | Somalia’s first all-woman media outlet

The Hindu BureauJuly 15, 2022 17:38 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 17:38 IST

These are the journalists from Somalia’s first all-woman media unit, Bilan Media. The team has a total of six young journalists. 

They are on a mission to break the silence around gender violence in the troubled nation in the Horn of Africa. 

They are funded by the United Nations Development Programme.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

They operate out of the offices of Dalsan, a popular television and radio station based in the capital Mogadishu. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The journalists are equipped with mobile phones, tripods and laptops. The convenience of the mobile phone saves them the trouble of otherwise carrying heavy equipment

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Somalia
Read more...