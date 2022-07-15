Watch | Somalia’s first all-woman media outlet
A video on Somalia’s first all-woman media unit, who aim to challenge patriarchal norms by producing shows that focus on women.
These are the journalists from Somalia’s first all-woman media unit, Bilan Media. The team has a total of six young journalists.
They are on a mission to break the silence around gender violence in the troubled nation in the Horn of Africa.
They are funded by the United Nations Development Programme.
They operate out of the offices of Dalsan, a popular television and radio station based in the capital Mogadishu.
The journalists are equipped with mobile phones, tripods and laptops. The convenience of the mobile phone saves them the trouble of otherwise carrying heavy equipment
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.