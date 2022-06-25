Watch | Saudi women mechanics show the way

A video on how women mechanics in Saudi Arabia are breaking barriers

Till four years ago, women in Saudi Arabia were not even allowed to drive. But today, they have not only taken the driver’s seat but also turned into mechanics.

Petromin Express garage in Jeddah has recently hired women as part of a nationwide push to bring more women into the workforce. One of the mechanics, Ola Flimban, says customers are surprised to see them working in this male-dominated field.

Her husband Rafat helped her prepare for the interview by teaching her the names of spare parts.

Angham Jeddawi, who has been working at the garage for over six months, said it was always her dream to enter the automobile sector.

She says women drivers in the country feel shy in dealing with men and are not sure how to talk to them. But on seeing women mechanics, they feel relaxed