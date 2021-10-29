Watch | Russians shoot first film in orbit

29 October 2021 13:55 IST

A video on the first movie ever to be filmed in space

Russian actor Yulia Peresid and director Klim Shipenko returned to Earth on October 17 after filming scenes for the movie 'Challenge'. This is the first time a movie is being shot in space. The crew was accompanied to the International Space Station (ISS) by cosmonaut Anton Shkapelrov and brought back to Earth by Oleg Novitsky. The two cosmonauts also played roles in the movie.

The plot of the film revolves around a surgeon who is brought onto the ISS to treat a crew member with a heart condition. As the space episodes come to an end, the remainder of the movie is set to be shot on Earth. If the filming remains on track, Russians will beat Hollywood which has a similar project on the works with Tom Cruise, NASA and Space X teaming up.

Read more | Russians land after first movie shoot in space

