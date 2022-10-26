Watch | Rishi Sunak, UK’s first Indian-origin PM

In July 2022, Rishi Sunak resigned as UK’s finance minister, admitting that it could be his “last ministerial job”.
Quite to the contrary, though. He soon became a Prime Ministerial candidate following a dramatic turn of events in British politics. In that contest, he finished the runner-up.
Cut to October, Rishi Sunak is now UK’s next Prime Minister. He replaces Liz Truss, whose tenure ended in just 45 days. Rishi Sunak is UK’s first Indian-origin prime minister.
How did life come a full circle for Sunak in a matter of months, and how did he get here?
Voiceover and production: Ananyaa Desikan