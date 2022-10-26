Watch | Rishi Sunak, UK’s first Indian-origin PM

A video profiling Rishi Sunak, UK’s new Prime Minister

In July 2022, Rishi Sunak resigned as UK’s finance minister, admitting that it could be his “last ministerial job”.

Quite to the contrary, though. He soon became a Prime Ministerial candidate following a dramatic turn of events in British politics. In that contest, he finished the runner-up.

Cut to October, Rishi Sunak is now UK’s next Prime Minister. He replaces Liz Truss, whose tenure ended in just 45 days. Rishi Sunak is UK’s first Indian-origin prime minister.

How did life come a full circle for Sunak in a matter of months, and how did he get here?

Voiceover and production: Ananyaa Desikan