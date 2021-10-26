Watch | People from this island communicate by whistling

26 October 2021 12:27 IST

A video on Silbo, a whistling language native to La Gomera in the Canary Islands

Over generations, the inhabitants of La Gomera in the Canary Islands have been communicating with each other in a very unique manner. They use a mode of whistling known as ‘Silbo’ to convey messages across the deep and vast valleys of the island. Whistling, which allows speakers to communicate over long distances, was found to be more effective than shouting. It was also faster when navigating the rocky terrains of the African coast.

How did this language come into existence?

