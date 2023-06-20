HamberMenu
Watch | Now, rescue dog that helped find lost kids in Amazon forest goes missing

A video on the search operation for Wilson, a rescue dog who went missing on duty during the search for the lost indigenous children

June 20, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

On June 9th, a search that went on for weeks finally ended when four missing children were found alive in the Colombian Amazon.

In May, the indigenous children survived a plane crash that killed three adults, including their mother. A search party that comprised nearly 200 soldiers and Indigenous jungle experts also included a rescue dog, a Belgian Shepherd named Wilson

The rescue team believe that Wilson may have spotted the children before a human could get to them, with dog footprints spotted near the location.

But now, a search is on to find Wilson, who disappeared on duty.

Over 70 soldiers, who were part of the search operation, remain deployed in the jungle to find Wilson.

Production and voiceover: Yuvasree S.

