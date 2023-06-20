Watch | Now, rescue dog that helped find lost kids in Amazon forest goes missing

June 20, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

On June 9th, a search that went on for weeks finally ended when four missing children were found alive in the Colombian Amazon.

In May, the indigenous children survived a plane crash that killed three adults, including their mother. A search party that comprised nearly 200 soldiers and Indigenous jungle experts also included a rescue dog, a Belgian Shepherd named Wilson

The rescue team believe that Wilson may have spotted the children before a human could get to them, with dog footprints spotted near the location.

But now, a search is on to find Wilson, who disappeared on duty.

Over 70 soldiers, who were part of the search operation, remain deployed in the jungle to find Wilson.

