Watch | Now, a stroller for your pet fish to explore land

A video on Jerry Huang and his latest invention: a goldfish bowl on wheels

If you can take our dogs or cats for a walk, why not your goldfish?

In Taiwan’s Taichung City, Jerry Huang can be seen pushing his latest invention: a goldfish bowl on wheels. He felt our aquatic pets should also be given the chance to explore land above water.

Huang’s space-age-looking contraption consists of a large, water-filled acrylic cylinder for the fish to reside in, combined with a battery-powered filtration and oxygen system plonked on a specially built trolley.