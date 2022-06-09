Watch | Now, a stroller for your pet fish to explore land
A video on Jerry Huang and his latest invention: a goldfish bowl on wheels
If you can take our dogs or cats for a walk, why not your goldfish?
In Taiwan’s Taichung City, Jerry Huang can be seen pushing his latest invention: a goldfish bowl on wheels. He felt our aquatic pets should also be given the chance to explore land above water.
Huang’s space-age-looking contraption consists of a large, water-filled acrylic cylinder for the fish to reside in, combined with a battery-powered filtration and oxygen system plonked on a specially built trolley.