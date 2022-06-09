International

Watch | Now, a stroller for your pet fish to explore land

If you can take our dogs or cats for a walk, why not your goldfish?

In Taiwan’s Taichung City, Jerry Huang can be seen pushing his latest invention: a goldfish bowl on wheels. He felt our aquatic pets should also be given the chance to explore land above water.

Huang’s space-age-looking contraption consists of a large, water-filled acrylic cylinder for the fish to reside in, combined with a battery-powered filtration and oxygen system plonked on a specially built trolley.


Our code of editorial values

Printable version | Jun 9, 2022 12:29:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/watch-now-a-stroller-for-your-pet-fish-to-explore-land/article65509855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY