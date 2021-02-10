Watch | Meet the Nepali climbers who made history climbing K2 in winter

10 February 2021 13:26 IST

A video on the team of Nepali mountaineers who recently made history by successfully climbing K2 in winter

A team of 10 Nepali climbers made history by becoming the first to scale the K2, the world's second-highest mountain, in winter.

K2 with its daunting 8,611 meters height is located in Gilgit-Baltistan side of the Karakoram range. It was the only one among 8,000-meter high peaks that was never scaled in winter.

The achievement was the result of a collaborative effort between the climbers affiliated with multiple teams: one led by Nirmal Purja and the other by Mingma Gyalje Sherpa.

