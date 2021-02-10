International

Watch | Meet the Nepali climbers who made history climbing K2 in winter

A team of 10 Nepali climbers made history by becoming the first to scale the K2, the world's second-highest mountain, in winter.

K2 with its daunting 8,611 meters height is located in Gilgit-Baltistan side of the Karakoram range. It was the only one among 8,000-meter high peaks that was never scaled in winter.

The achievement was the result of a collaborative effort between the climbers affiliated with multiple teams: one led by Nirmal Purja and the other by Mingma Gyalje Sherpa.

Related Articles

Myanmar military coup | Protesters back on streets despite police violence

South Africa scraps AstraZeneca vaccine, will give J&J jabs

Australian media say 'sorry' for breaching gag order in Cardinal Pell child sex assault case

Turkey unveils space program including 2023 moon mission

Apple partners with TSMC to develop micro OLED displays for AR devices: Nikkei

Facebook faces new UK class action after data harvesting scandal

TCS, Wockhardt lead U.K.’s big Indian investment wins

Watch: ‘I’m not a cat,’ says Texas lawyer as judge helps him remove Zoom filter

U.S. closely monitoring situation along India-China border, says official

Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged with 3,518 counts of being accessory to murder

Biden Admin welcomes India’s emergence as a leading global power, its role in Indo-Pacific region

Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained

UK's Princess Eugenie gives birth to first child, a baby boy

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial opens with jarring video of Capitol siege

Analysis | A long march in Sri Lanka — to register protest, forge a new alliance

Pakistan Supreme Court orders immediate rebuilding of vandalised Hindu temple, seeks timeline for its completion

Coronavirus | SARS-CoV-2 ‘unlikely’ to have leaked from lab, says WHO team

Biden underscores desire to defend democratic institutions on call with Modi: White House

Separate attacks kill eight people in Afghanistan, say officials

Myanmar police fire rubber bullets at anti-coup protesters

Printable version | Feb 10, 2021 1:29:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/watch-meet-the-nepali-climbers-who-made-history-climbing-k2-in-winter/article33799668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY