Watch | Liaquat to Imran: the troubled history of Pakistan’s political leaders

November 16, 2022 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

Richard Kujur

On November 3, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading an anti-government protest in the eastern city of Wazirabad. Around 4:21 pm, his convoy came under fire by a gunman.  He was shot four times in his right leg. 

The firing killed one person and injured 14 others. The police later released a video confession of the gunman. But this is not unusual in the country. 

Over decades, several political leaders like Imran have had threats to their life, though not all were lucky to survive. Liaquat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto are two of them.  

Let’s have a brief look at this history.

