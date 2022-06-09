Watch | Ivory Coast man creates art with discarded mobile phones

The Hindu Bureau June 09, 2022 17:00 IST

A video on Mounou Desire Koffi, a young artist from Ivory Coast who collects keyboards from discarded mobile phones to create art and raise awareness about waste management

Meet Mounou Desire Koffi, a young artist from Ivory Coast who uses discarded mobile phones to create art. Dozens of used mobile phone keyboards are patched together to create his canvas. People drop off bags brimming with mobile phone spare parts to his studio. The collected keyboards are patched and assembled by the seamstresses. Through his art, Koffi is trying to raise awareness about waste management and recycling.



