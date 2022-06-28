Watch | Inside the European Heatwave

A video explainer on the heat wave that that has gripped many European countries.

A video explainer on the heat wave that that has gripped many European countries.

Europe is experiencing its worst heatwave. Temperatures have broken all records in most European countries.

In many parts of Spain, France, and Germany, this has even led to massive wildfires. Thanks to global warming, such phenomena will now be more regular.

Heatwaves in Europe are starting much earlier due to climate change.

May was the warmest month for France and the hottest for Spain in at least 100 years. June was no different.

In the fourth week of June, temperatures in some parts of France, broke more than 200 monthly records. Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Spain also recorded all-time highs.

This is the earliest heatwave ever recorded in France since 1947. Experts have called this weather a "marker of climate change".

A prolonged heatwave can be detrimental to Europe’s economy.

It can cause vegetation to dry up, leading to a shortage of supplies and more wildfires. The commodities markets, which are already quite volatile, will also take a hit.

The increased demand for electricity has pushed power prices in France and Germany. Germany has asked its citizens to preserve electricity amidst the energy crunch caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.