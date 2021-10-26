Watch | Inside Carl Vinson, the world's largest aircraft carrier

26 October 2021 18:08 IST

A video on USS Carl Vinson, which is also known as 'the floating city'

The USS Carl Vinson, is one of the largest aircraft carriers in the world. It is a nuclear-powered supercarrier. It was recently seen at Visakhapatnam, as the lead ship for the 2021 Malabar Exercise.

Carl Vinson weighs a massive 1.13 lakh-tonnes. It has 10 floors and a few of them act as hangars for its assortment of aircraft. The ship carries about 70 aircraft, including helicopters.

Advertising

Advertising