Watch | Inside Afghanistan’s secret school

A video on how Afghan girls pursuing education at secret schools

This is a secret school in rural Afghanistan. Ordinary homes have been converted into schools, just so these young girls can resume their studies in any way possible.

They have been denied a formal education ever since the oppressive Taliban regime took over the country exactly a year ago.

But that hasn’t stopped them from coming up with clandestine ways to attend classes, away from the prying eyes of the Taliban.