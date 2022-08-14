Watch | Inside Afghanistan’s secret school
A video on how Afghan girls pursuing education at secret schools
This is a secret school in rural Afghanistan. Ordinary homes have been converted into schools, just so these young girls can resume their studies in any way possible.
They have been denied a formal education ever since the oppressive Taliban regime took over the country exactly a year ago.
But that hasn’t stopped them from coming up with clandestine ways to attend classes, away from the prying eyes of the Taliban.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.