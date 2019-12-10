International

Watch | 'Hungry artist' eats $120,000 piece of art

Video footage of performance artist David Datuna eating Maurizio Cattelan's artwork titled “Comedian” at the Art Basel show in Miami Beach

Performance artist David Datuna shook up the crowd at the Art Basel show in Miami Beach when he grabbed a $120,000 piece of art and ate it. A banana that had been duct-taped to a gallery wall was a work of art by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan titled “Comedian”.

A replacement banana was taped to the wall about 15 minutes after Mr. Datuna's stunt. It has been sold to a French collector.

Mr. Cattelan is known for his 18-carat, fully functioning gold toilet called “America” that he had once offered on loan to U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, David Datuna, who describes himself as a Georgian-born American artist living in New York, walks up to the banana and pulls it off the wall with the duct tape attached.

