Watch | 'Hungry artist' eats $120,000 piece of art

Performance artist David Datuna shook up the crowd at the Art Basel show in Miami Beach when he grabbed a $120,000 piece of art and ate it. A banana that had been duct-taped to a gallery wall was a work of art by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan titled “Comedian”.

A replacement banana was taped to the wall about 15 minutes after Mr. Datuna's stunt. It has been sold to a French collector.

Mr. Cattelan is known for his 18-carat, fully functioning gold toilet called “America” that he had once offered on loan to U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, David Datuna, who describes himself as a Georgian-born American artist living in New York, walks up to the banana and pulls it off the wall with the duct tape attached.