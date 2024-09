The Taliban last week announced a new law on the “Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice” which imposes its interpretation of sharia or Islamic law on the people of Afghanistan. It not only bans women from showing any part of their bodies or faces in public, but silences their voices as well. It also seeks to regulate many aspects of daily life, from music and games, to travel, dress, and sexual practices.

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S