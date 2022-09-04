Watch | How was Mikhail Gorbachev different from other Soviet Union leaders?

A video on Mikhail Gorbachev

He was known as the man who opened up the Soviet Union to the world

Mikhail Gorbachev, a world leader who was widely respected outside of Russia, but loathed by some of his own countrymen, died in Moscow on August 30, at the age of 91.

Gorbachev is credited with ending the Cold War, which changed the course of modern history

Who was Mikhail Gorbachev and why was he regarded as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century?