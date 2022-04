Watch | How to become a member of NATO

The Hindu Bureau April 06, 2022

A video on the process followed by a country to become a NATO member

One of Russia’s stated reasons for invading Ukraine is its willingness to join NATO, a military alliance formed post World War II to defend Europe against the Soviet Union. For years, Ukrainian interest in securing NATO membership has been at the centre of its geopolitical tensions with Russia. But how does a country become a member of NATO?



