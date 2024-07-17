GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: How the elderly in China are feeling young again

Watch: How the elderly in China are feeling young again

Across parks of Beijing, groups of elderly people can be seen ‘square dancing’, exercising, or playing different types of games

Updated - July 17, 2024 04:40 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 04:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

From dancing to doing pull-ups, more senior citizens in China are heading to parks to keep fit.

According to studies, by 2050, China is projected to be “super-aged”, where the population of people above 65 years is more than 20% of the total population. According to a World Health Organisation study, 31% of adults worldwide did not meet the recommended levels of physical activity

However, experts say that elderly people in China are more physically active than their counterparts in most parts of the world. Across parks of Beijing, groups of elderly people can be seen ‘square dancing’, exercising, or playing different types of games. These parks are spaces not just for exercising but for social interaction as well. 

The reason for more elderly people taking up leisurely physical activities is that their lifestyle and needs are different. Previously, the elderly were more focused on family and looking after grandchildren. But the current lot have more money and free time and they want to do more.

Reporting and visuals: Nikhil M. Babu

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Jude Weston

China

