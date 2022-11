Watch | How the economic crisis has hurt Sri Lanka’s hill Tamils

November 29, 2022 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

Sri Lanka has been battling a severe economic crisis for the past many months.

The country has seen 70% inflation and over 80% food inflation.

For many in the country, this means that basic food items like eggs and milk are a distant dream.

And for the already deprived Malaiyaha Tamils, this makes every day a battle for survival.

Watch more here.