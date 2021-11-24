Watch | How the Atacama desert became a dumping ground

24 November 2021 22:16 IST

A video on how Chile's Atacama desert has become a dumping ground for fast fashion leftovers

Chile's Atacama desert is the driest desert in the world. It receives almost no rainfall and supports no animal or plant life.

But it is one of the best places in the world to conduct astronomical observations. The soil in this region is remarkably similar to that of Mars, making it a perfect spot for experiments.

But now, this desert is suffering from pollution created by fast fashion. Huge heaps of discarded clothes ranging from sweaters to ski boots are dumped here.

Advertising

Advertising

Chile has been a centre of used and unsold clothes made in China or Bangladesh and passing through Europe, Asia or the United States. Around 59,000 tonnes of clothes arrive each year at the Iquique port in the Alto Hospicio free zone in northern Chile.

Only a part of this is sold. Around 39,000 tonnes of clothing that cannot be sold are been dumped at the desert .