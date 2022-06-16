Watch | How serious is the world food crisis?

June 16, 2022

A video explaining the reasons for the global food crisis and how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have worsened the inflated global food prices.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions on its economy have worsened the inflated global food prices, primarily affecting those in poorer countries. The conflict has cut off supplies from Ukraine’s ports, which once exported vast amounts of cooking oil as well as cereals such as maize and wheat. This has reduced the global supply and caused the price of alternatives to soar. According to the United Nations, Global food prices are almost 30% higher than at the same time last year. India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the implications of the situation in Ukraine will throw up a three ‘F’ crisis, namely fuel, food and fertilisers. How serious is the food crisis? How important are Russia and Ukraine for global food security? What is causing the crisis?



