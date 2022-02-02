Watch | How is Notre-Dame being renovated?

02 February 2022 11:28 IST

A video explainer on how Notre-Dame cathedral, which was ravaged by fires in April 2019, is being reconstructed

It has been nearly three years since a raging fire tore through Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. Although the cathedral’s rose windows, rectangular towers, and Christian relics survived the blaze, the iconic spire and wood latticework roof were destroyed. Yet, restoration efforts are underway to renovate the 850-year old landmark.

Advertising

Advertising