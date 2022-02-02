International
Watch | How is Notre-Dame being renovated?
A video explainer on how Notre-Dame cathedral, which was ravaged by fires in April 2019, is being reconstructed
It has been nearly three years since a raging fire tore through Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. Although the cathedral’s rose windows, rectangular towers, and Christian relics survived the blaze, the iconic spire and wood latticework roof were destroyed. Yet, restoration efforts are underway to renovate the 850-year old landmark.