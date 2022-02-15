Watch | How floating schools help flooded villages in Bangladesh

A video on the floating schools of Bangladesh

A video on the floating schools of Bangladesh

Climate change is already taking its toll across Bangladesh, a country the United Nations has identified as among the most vulnerable to a warming planet.

Millions in the low-lying nation are being forced to adapt to overflowing rivers, rising seas and increasingly extreme weather in a country frequented by destructive storms and cyclones.

During monsoon season, many children are unable to attend classes, and often drop out. But Bangladeshis are finding ways to adapt

If children cannot go to school because of flooding, then the school should go to them – by boat.