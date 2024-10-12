Watch: Harris ups media game, Trump sharpens attack on Democrats

Welcome to The View From Washington, a new weekly mini-series with a focus on the upcoming US elections.

The contest is between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. The series also looks at the race for the US Senate and the House of Representatives. In addition, we will analyse foreign policy initiatives coming out of Washington DC, especially if it impacts India.

In this episode, we look at how Kamala Harris has increased her media appearances, how Donald Trump has sharpened his rhetoric against the Democrats, his association with Elon Musk, the candidates’ responses to the two hurricanes in the country, what the opinion polls say a month ahead of the results, and more.

Reporting and presentation: Sriram Lakshman

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran