Watch: Harris ups media game, Trump sharpens attack on Democrats

Harris ups media game, Trump sharpens attack on Dems | The View from Washington
| Video Credit: The Hindu

With less than a month to go for the results, we also look at what the opinion polls say

Published - October 12, 2024 03:33 pm IST

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman

Welcome to The View From Washington, a new weekly mini-series with a focus on the upcoming US elections.

The contest is between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. The series also looks at the race for the US Senate and the House of Representatives. In addition, we will analyse foreign policy initiatives coming out of Washington DC, especially if it impacts India.

In this episode, we look at how Kamala Harris has increased her media appearances, how Donald Trump has sharpened his rhetoric against the Democrats, his association with Elon Musk, the candidates’ responses to the two hurricanes in the country, what the opinion polls say a month ahead of the results, and more.

Reporting and presentation: Sriram Lakshman

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran

Published - October 12, 2024 03:33 pm IST

US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS / USA

