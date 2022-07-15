Watch | Fancy converting your classic car into an electric vehicle?

The founder of London Electric Cars, Matthew Quitter, is reviving vintage cars by going electric.

From the 1973 VW Karmann Ghia to the 1993 Rover Mini, this British company converts combustion engine cars to electric vehicles .

The conversions of these vehicles do not come cheap. The cost of conversion starts at ￡30,000 (US$30,000)

The renovated vehicles have a range of 80km to 300km, depending on the batteries

However, for some people, electric conversions destroy the soul of a car.

Quitter himself says that he finds it sacrilegious to convert Aston Martins, for example

With increase in global warming and drastic climate change, countries across the world are providing incentives to increase electric vehicle sales

While the UK government currently offers a grant of £2,500 towards the cost of buying a new EV, the London Electric Cars say they should also consider introducing grants for conversions