Watch | Explained: Impacts of the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil installations

Early on September 14, two critical Saudi Arabian oil installations the Abqaiq processing facility and the Khurais oilfield, near the Gulf coast came under attack. The attack has escalated geopolitical tensions in West Asia with the U.S. pointing fingers at Iran and Tehran in turn denying any role in the attacks and warning against any action against it which had failed to detect and prevent the attacks as they came from the north. Saudi Arabia has said it is committed to meet India’s energy security needs and will work constructively with other oil producers to maintain market stability.

The Hindu's International Affairs Editor Stanly Johny explains the impact of the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's installations and it's effects on India.

Read more: Explained | Are Saudi Arabia’s oil supplies vulnerable?

