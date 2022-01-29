Watch | Devdutt Pattanaik on decoding China

29 January 2022 17:59 IST

The concept of an all-powerful god does not play any role in the Chinese system. What exists is an all-powerful emperor, on his dragon throne, in the Forbidden City. Devdutt Patnaik explains how in China, gods, spirits and ancestors thrive, but leave the affairs of humans to humans.

