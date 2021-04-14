Watch | Deadly algae kill 4,200 tonnes of salmon in Chile

14 April 2021 12:17 IST

A video on the death of 4,200 tonnes of Chilean salmon due to a deadly algae

In Chile, more than 4,200 tonnes of salmon have fallen victim to killer algae. Chile is the world's second-largest producer of salmon. There are around 18 salmon farms in the south of Chile which produces around 26 per cent of the world's salmon. They all have been affected due to the deadly algae.

