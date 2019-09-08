Watch | China's first cloned kitten

Huang Yu, a 22-year-old Chinese businessman, was dejected when his cat Garlic died in January earlier this year. But now, after seven months, he holds Garlic's clone in his hands thanks to Beijing-based company Sinogene.

The commpany is run by Mi Jidong. Sinogene has cloned several dogs in the past.

The British shorthair is supposedly China's first cloned cat.

It cost Mr. Huang roughly $35,000 to get his pet cloned. The gray-and-white kitten will be sent to Mr. Huang after a month's observation in the Sinogene lab.

Although cloning does not guarantee hundred percent results,“similarity between the two cats is more than 90 per cent,“ says Mr. Huan.