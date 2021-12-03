Watch | Barbados becomes the world's newest republic

03 December 2021 15:00 IST

A video on Barbados, the Carribbean nation that recently removed Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state and declared a republic

On November 30, Barbados became the world's newest republic. It officially removed Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state, around 400 years after it became a British colony.

An overnight ceremony was held in its capital, Bridgetown marking the birth of the new republic.Several leaders and dignitaries, including Prince Charles, attended the ceremony which included dazzling display of fireworks, dance and music.

72-year-old Dame Sandra Prunella Mason, was sworn in as the first president of Barbados. Prime Minister Mia Mottley declared singer Rihanna who is a Barbadian native, a national hero.

