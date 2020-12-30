International

Watch | All about wasabi, Japan's 'green gold'

Wasabi is a crucial ingredient in Japanese sushi. It is known as ‘green gold’ in Japan. But even in Japan, authentic wasabi is hard to find. It is difficult to grow, consequently expensive to buy.

