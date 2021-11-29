Watch | All about the new Omicron coronavirus variant

29 November 2021 22:56 IST

A video on the new coronavirus variant called Omicron or B.1.1.529

The discovery of a new coronavirus variant has sparked global concern.

The new variant is called Omicron and formally known as B.1.1.529.

The World Health Organisation has put Omicron into the most troubling category of Covid 19 variants, along with the globally dominant Delta, in addition to its weaker rivals Alpha, Beta and Gamma.

Advertising

Advertising

The variant was first reported in South Africa from a specimen collected on 9 November 2021.