Watch | All about the Kataragama Perahera in Sri Lanka

A video on the Kataragama Perahera, a two-week festival in southern Sri Lanka

The Kataragama Perahera in Sri Lanka is held in the months of July-August and is a festival that coincides with the new Moon in the Esala month.

This two-week Perahera attracts thousands - Hindus and Buddhists -, many of who make the pilgrimage on foot from as far afield as Jaffna in Sri Lanka’s northern peninsula.

Kataragama’s main temple of the Maha Devala is dedicated to the Hindu God of War, Skanda. Said to have six heads, 12 arms, 20 names and 2 wives, Skanda is also worshipped by Buddhists as the Kataragama Deviyo.

According to legend, Skanda arrived in Sri Lanka and liked the gifts bestowed by the Sinhalese - a house of leaves and a beautiful consort. And it is the romantic union of Skanda and Valli Matha that is commemorated annually.

Every night of the festival, a procession takes place in which the yantra talisman is borne in a casket to the temple of Valli Matha and left briefly in its inner chamber.