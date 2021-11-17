International
17 November 2021 13:03 IST
Comments
Watch | All about the Belarus-Poland border crisis
Updated: 17 November 2021 13:18 IST
A video explaining the ongoing border crisis between Belarus and Poland
At the Belarus - Poland border, there has been a sudden surge of migrants, including women and children, causing tensions to rise between the two countries.
The migrants, estimated to be 2,000-4,000 in number, and mostly from West Asia, including Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, have made several attempts to cross over into Poland with the aim of seeking asylum in a European Union (EU) country. According to media reports, they were aided in their efforts by Belarusian border guards.
More In Videos Multimedia International