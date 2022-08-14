World

Watch | Inside Afghanistan’s secret school

This is a secret school in rural Afghanistan. Ordinary homes have been converted into schools, just so these young girls can resume their studies in any way possible.

They have been denied a formal education ever since the oppressive Taliban regime took over the country exactly a year ago.

But that hasn’t stopped them from coming up with clandestine ways to attend classes, away from the prying eyes of the Taliban.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Afghanistan
education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2022 1:50:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/watch-a-video-of-secret-schools-helping-girls-in-afghanistan-pursue-education/article65768048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY