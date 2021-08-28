Watch | A unique, one-of-its-kind symphony Orchestra

28 August 2021 18:07 IST

A video on the South Asian Symphony Orchestra that features musicians from across the region and those of South Asian origin living around the world

In her diplomatic career spanning 40 years, and marked by key postings across the world, Nirupama Rao had hardly any time for a song.

After retirement, she has found a way of bringing her experience in diplomacy and passion for music together – by initiating a symphony orchestra that seeks to bind the region.

And that was how the South Asian Symphony Orchestra was formed.