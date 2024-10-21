GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: A tour of Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi

A tour of Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi
| Video Credit: The Hindu

 Opened in 2003, it is the largest bazaar of its kind in China, at about 3,000 shops

Updated - October 21, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Suresh Nambath
Suresh Nambath

The Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi is an extraordinary marketplace that comes alive at sunset. With its rich variety of items and a lively atmosphere, this bazaar attracts tourists from around the world. 

Xinjiang’s famed dried fruits, jams and honeys are among the essential buys for tourists. A Silk Road Sightseeing Tower provides a panoramic view of the city and the mountains. 

An added attraction is Xinjiang natives playing traditional instruments in front of the shops.

Read more:  News in frames: Local produce, global clientele 

Report, video and photos: Suresh Nambath

Editing: Johan Sathyadas

Voiceover: Sharmada V.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Related Topics

China / travelogues

