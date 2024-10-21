Watch: A tour of Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi

The Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi is an extraordinary marketplace that comes alive at sunset. With its rich variety of items and a lively atmosphere, this bazaar attracts tourists from around the world.

Xinjiang’s famed dried fruits, jams and honeys are among the essential buys for tourists. A Silk Road Sightseeing Tower provides a panoramic view of the city and the mountains.

An added attraction is Xinjiang natives playing traditional instruments in front of the shops.

Report, video and photos: Suresh Nambath

Editing: Johan Sathyadas

Voiceover: Sharmada V.