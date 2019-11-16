Watch | Sri Lankan Presidential election: Key contenders and issues

Sri Lanka is holding its third Presidential election since the end of a decades-long civil war in 2009. Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was President during the last phase of the civil war won a second term in 2010. Maithripala Sirisena won in 2015. He is however not seeking re-election.

A total of 35 candidates have been accommodated in the ballot. There are two clear frontrunners in the November 16 Presidential elections.

One is Gotabhaya Rajapaksa of the SLPP who served as Defence Minister under his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The other is the current Housing Minister Sajith Premadasa of the United National Party (UNP) the son of a former President who was assassinated by a Tamil Tiger suicide bomber in 1993.

The election comes seven months after Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 250 people. Voters are using two predominant lenses this poll season. One, based on their suffering during the civil war years. The other, is the lens of the local, communal contradiction.