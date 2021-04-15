Watch | 150,000 hearts painted on London’s wall to commemorate COVID victims

15 April 2021 15:47 IST

A video on the London wall that has been painted with 150,000 hearts to commemorate COVID victims

Bereaved families of COVID-19 victims have begun work on a memorial in London. They have drawn over 150,000 hearts on a wall opposite Britain's Houses of Parliament. It has been named the National COVID Memorial Wall. The mural is expected to stretch for hundreds of metres along the southern bank of the River Thames outside St. Thomas’ hospital.

