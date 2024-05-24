GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | 15 years on, justice and economic progress elude Sri Lanka’s Tamils

Watch | 15 years on, justice and economic progress elude Sri Lanka’s Tamils

Survivors observe ‘remembrance day’ on May 18 in Mullivaikkal in north Sri Lanka

Updated - May 24, 2024 03:12 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 02:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The recent gathering of Sri Lankan Tamils in Mullaivaikkal, brought back traumatic memories of the devastating May 2009 civil war.

Every year since, survivors observe ‘remembrance day’ on May 18, to pay homage to their loved ones killed in the war. Mullivaikkal is the narrow strip of land where lakhs of civilians were pushed in the last days of the war.

However, despite the Sri Lankan government declaring it a ‘No Fire Zone’, the military carried out indiscriminate shelling, killing tens of thousands of Tamils. Sri Lanka’s armed forces faced serious allegations of violations of human rights and international law.

More recently, Tamils living in the north and east are witnessing a growing attack on their land, including agricultural and pastural lands, by state authorities, on the pretext of wildlife, forest, and archeological conservation. The economic development after the war has been slow, going by the people’s struggles to sustain themselves. Following Sri Lanka’s economic crisis of 2022, poverty has increased.

Further, the Tamil people and their politicians have been relentlessly demanding to devolve substantive power to all provinces. While successive governments have made many pledges to share power, none has fully devolved even what is guaranteed in the Constitution, through the 13th Amendment that came out of the Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987.

Fifteen years after Sri Lanka’s civil war ended, Tamils are still awaiting truth and justice.

Read more:Tamils in Sri Lanka mark 15th anniversary of civil war’s end in Mullivaikkal 

Script, reporting, videos: Meera Srinivasan

Production and voiceover: Yuvasree S.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sri Lanka / war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.