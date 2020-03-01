Washington state officials flag potential COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home

Officials from Washington said on Saturday that two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland, and more than 50 other residents and staff of the facility could be symptomatic.
It was unclear whether a patient who died from coronavirus in Washington - reported earlier on Saturday - was connected to the facility. The death was of a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Jeff Duchin, a public health official in Seattle and King County, said that 27 residents and 25 staff members of long-term care facility Life Care had “some sort of symptoms.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.