International

Washington state officials flag potential COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home

Officials from Washington said on Saturday that two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland, and more than 50 other residents and staff of the facility could be symptomatic.

It was unclear whether a patient who died from coronavirus in Washington - reported earlier on Saturday - was connected to the facility. The death was of a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Jeff Duchin, a public health official in Seattle and King County, said that 27 residents and 25 staff members of long-term care facility Life Care had “some sort of symptoms.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2020 2:38:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/washington-state-officials-flag-potential-covid-19-outbreak-at-nursing-home/article30954182.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY